Clear Street LLC Boosts Stock Position in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU)

Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Free Report) by 1,622.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTAU opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Perception Capital Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

Get Perception Capital Corp. III alerts:

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFTAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.