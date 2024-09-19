Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 5,390 TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.06% of TLGY Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in TLGY Acquisition by 71.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 479,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 199,139 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

TLGY Acquisition stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

