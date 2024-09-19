Clear Street LLC Decreases Holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH)

Clear Street LLC lowered its holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,179 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $749,000.

NASDAQ:IROH opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

