Clear Street LLC Decreases Position in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQU)

Clear Street LLC lowered its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQU – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,341 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in DT Cloud Acquisition were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DYCQU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,524,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,311,000.

DT Cloud Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYCQU opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

DT Cloud Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

