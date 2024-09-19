Clear Street LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMU)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMU – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAMU opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

