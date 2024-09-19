Clear Street LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMU)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMU – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Slam Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAMU opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $11.63.
Slam Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Slam
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.