Clear Street LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) by 4,920.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,990 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Golden Star Acquisition were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $479,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Golden Star Acquisition by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 632,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 38,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 542.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 319,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 269,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Star Acquisition alerts:

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GODN opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Golden Star Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.