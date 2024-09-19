Clear Street LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the second quarter worth $584,000.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of CBRGU stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. Chain Bridge I has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.00.

Chain Bridge I Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

