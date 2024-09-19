Clear Street LLC Invests $320,000 in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.45% of Four Leaf Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORL opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

In other news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

