Clear Street LLC Invests $575,000 in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Aimei Health Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,249,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology during the first quarter worth about $5,483,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter worth $2,724,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter worth $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Aimei Health Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFJK opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

