Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get DT Cloud Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYCQ opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $10.30.

DT Cloud Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.