Clear Street LLC Purchases 12,874 Shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) by 1,402.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Global Lights Acquisition were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLAC. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,324,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GLAC opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Global Lights Acquisition Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

