Clear Street LLC Purchases 2,444 Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMAQ opened at $11.09 on Thursday. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

