Clear Street LLC Purchases 5,853 Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

