Clear Street LLC Purchases 5,853 Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance
AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.
About AltEnergy Acquisition
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AltEnergy Acquisition
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.