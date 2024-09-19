Clear Street LLC Reduces Position in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

Clear Street LLC cut its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,183 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.11% of AlphaVest Acquisition worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 216,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 87.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 236,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 110,387 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 68.8% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 278,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMV opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

