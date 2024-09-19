Clear Street LLC Sells 38,859 Shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Clear Street LLC trimmed its position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,859 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.08% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 334,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 234,982 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

NASDAQ ALCY opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.