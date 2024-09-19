Clear Street LLC Sells 4,683 Shares of Ault Disruptive Technologies Co. (NYSE:ADRT)

Clear Street LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ault Disruptive Technologies Co. (NYSE:ADRT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.15% of Ault Disruptive Technologies worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ault Disruptive Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ADRT opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Ault Disruptive Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a P/E ratio of -177.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Ault Disruptive Technologies (NYSE:ADRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Ault Disruptive Technologies Company Profile

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

