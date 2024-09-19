Clear Street LLC Sells 52,872 Shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYAU)

Clear Street LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYAU – Free Report) by 90.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,872 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Bayview Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAYAU. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,061,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,735,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

Bayview Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 16, 2023 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

