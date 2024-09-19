Clear Street LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.18% of Cartesian Growth Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RENE. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 473,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 420,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $5,378,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 25.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,277,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 255,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 6.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 794,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 50,225 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $11.92.

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

