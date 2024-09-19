Clear Street LLC Takes $531,000 Position in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.59% of Black Hawk Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKHA. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.
Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Black Hawk Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Black Hawk Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.
About Black Hawk Acquisition
Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.
