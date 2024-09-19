Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 113,963 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 11,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $2,190,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 299,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 69,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 331,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMBU opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

