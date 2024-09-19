Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

NYSE CLW opened at $29.71 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.