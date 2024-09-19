Clinton Feuerherdt Purchases 18,031 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Clinton Feuerherdt purchased 18,031 shares of Kelsian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.04 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of A$72,845.24 ($49,219.76).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02.
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Kelsian Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.
Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.
