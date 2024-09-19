CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.39

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 89.39 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 93.50 ($1.24). CLS shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.20), with a volume of 93,473 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.51) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.64 million, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,538.46%.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

