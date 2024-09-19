CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Reduced by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in CME Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $156,631,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 577.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,872,000 after purchasing an additional 550,133 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.73.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $216.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

