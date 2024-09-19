CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $216.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.54.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.