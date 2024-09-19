CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CME Group stock opened at $216.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

