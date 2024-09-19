CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $270.00

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 272.45 ($3.60), with a volume of 17636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.70).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CML

CML Microsystems Stock Down 1.9 %

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £42.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 299.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 336.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,461.54%.

About CML Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.