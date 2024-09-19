Coats Group (LON:COA) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.20

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.20 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.38), with a volume of 3579588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.90 ($1.29).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 120 ($1.59) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.19) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COA

Coats Group Trading Up 6.4 %

Coats Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,040.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

About Coats Group

(Get Free Report)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.