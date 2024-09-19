Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Shares Up 0.3%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.33. Approximately 2,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
