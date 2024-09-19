Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.57

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.57 and last traded at $96.57, with a volume of 2889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

