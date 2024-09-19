Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coherus BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.08 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of CHRS opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 177.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 268,763 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 304.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 271,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 204,391 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 242,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

