Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 9,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,185,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

