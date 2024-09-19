Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Thomas B. Smith Sells 9,593 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.94.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 346.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 65.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $209,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
