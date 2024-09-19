Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $149.04

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.04 and last traded at $148.83, with a volume of 97410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.79.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.