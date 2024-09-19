Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,005 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 200,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 81,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

