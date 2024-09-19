Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,856 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.41%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.