Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,800 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on S shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

SentinelOne stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,769 shares of company stock worth $12,295,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

