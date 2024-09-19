Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLC. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.9% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.06.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

