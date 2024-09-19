Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $828,000 Stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 520,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 404,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FAX opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

