Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $845,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVES. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,324,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVES opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $463.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

