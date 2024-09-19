Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOCFree Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %

QTOC stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOCFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October (BATS:QTOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.