Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %

QTOC stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

