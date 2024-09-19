Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,412.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EZU opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.