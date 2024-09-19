Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 321 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Repligen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $48,208,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $142.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

View Our Latest Report on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.