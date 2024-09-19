Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.63

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.63 and last traded at $88.44, with a volume of 240894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.78.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.