Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Stake Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,741,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,970 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 8.52% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $179,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.95 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.