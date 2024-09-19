Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 861,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

