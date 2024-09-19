Comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lithium Americas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $52.03 million 2.80 $540,000.00 N/A N/A Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.07% 9.26% 7.72% Lithium Americas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lithium Americas 0 6 6 0 2.50

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $1.55, suggesting a potential upside of 43.52%. Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $6.61, suggesting a potential upside of 168.74%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Lithium Americas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

