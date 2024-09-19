Comparing Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) & Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Pathfinder Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous $666,000.00 11.22 -$18.41 million N/A N/A Pathfinder Acquisition N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A

Pathfinder Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Foresight Autonomous and Pathfinder Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathfinder Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Pathfinder Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous -1,871.62% -86.89% -69.17% Pathfinder Acquisition N/A -102.69% 4.33%

Volatility & Risk

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pathfinder Acquisition beats Foresight Autonomous on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions. The company also offers QuadSight automotive vision solution, a four-camera multi-spectral vision solution that combines two sets of stereoscopic infrared and visible-light cameras for obstacle detection; DynamiCal, an automatic calibration software solution to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated to create accurate and continuous 3D depth perception; and ScaleCam, a separated stereo camera solution. In addition, it provides Percept3D, a 3D point cloud solution that provides 3D raw data for obstacle detection, terrain analysis, and autonomous vehicle sensor fusion; and Mono2Stereo, a solution that enhances existing vision sensor systems by using software-based algorithms to create a 3D perception stereo vision solution. Further, the company offers Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to various road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. Its solutions are used in automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and agriculture and heavy industrial equipment industries. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in January 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

