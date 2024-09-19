Comparing JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) & D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

JOYY has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOYY and D-Wave Quantum”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.27 billion 0.90 $301.82 million $5.31 6.76 D-Wave Quantum $8.76 million 22.64 -$82.71 million ($0.53) -1.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

36.8% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 9.53% 4.98% 3.15% D-Wave Quantum -661.66% N/A -111.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JOYY and D-Wave Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 3 0 0 2.00 D-Wave Quantum 0 0 7 0 3.00

JOYY currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. D-Wave Quantum has a consensus target price of $2.54, indicating a potential upside of 152.31%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than JOYY.

Summary

JOYY beats D-Wave Quantum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

