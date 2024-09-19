Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 23,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Compass Trading Down 2.4 %

Compass stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.91.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $46,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $3,998,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,522.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

